Find your Template

Jumpstart your app development process with pre-built solutions from Vercel and our community.

Next.js Boilerplate

Get started with Next.js and React in seconds.

by ▲ Vercel

Image Gallery Starter

An image gallery built on Next.js and Cloudinary.

by ▲ Vercel

Next.js AI Chatbot

A full-featured, hackable Next.js AI chatbot built by Vercel

by ▲ Vercel

Nextra: Docs Starter Kit

Simple, powerful and flexible markdown-powered docs site. Built with Next.js.

by ▲ Vercel

Admin Dashboard Template

Tailwind CSS, Postgres, and Auth set up.

by ▲ Vercel

Hume AI - Empathic Voice Interface Starter

This template creates a voice chat using Hume AI's Empathic Voice Interface.

by Hume AI

Next.js Commerce

Starter kit for high-performance commerce with Shopify.

by ▲ Vercel

Next.js App Router Playground

Explore the new app directory (App Router) in Next.js 13.

by ▲ Vercel

Platforms Starter Kit

Next.js template for building multi-tenant applications with custom domains using App Router, Vercel Postgres, and the Vercel Domains API.

by ▲ Vercel

Portfolio Starter Kit

Easily create a portfolio with Next.js and Markdown.

by ▲ Vercel

ISR Blog with Next.js and WordPress

An Incremental Static Regeneration Blog Example Using Next.js and WordPress

by ▲ Vercel

Next.js Enterprise Boilerplate

Enterprise-grade Next.js boilerplate built with Tailwind CSS, Radix UI, TypeScript, ESLint, Prettier, Jest, Playwright, Storybook, etc.

by Blazity

Blog Starter Kit

A statically generated blog example using Next.js and Markdown.

by ▲ Vercel

Next.js Contentlayer Blog Starter

A blog template with Next.js 13 App Router, Contentlayer, Tailwind CSS and dark mode.

by Shadcn

Customer Reviews AI Summary

Use a Large Language Model to summarize customer feedback.

by ▲ Vercel

Nuxt.js 3 Boilerplate

A Nuxt.js 3 app, bootstrapped with create-nuxt-app.

by ▲ Vercel

Morphic: AI-powered answer engine

AI answer engine with Generative UI.

by Yoshiki Miura

Pinecone - Vercel AI SDK Starter

A Next.js starter chatbot using Vercel's AI SDK and implements the Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) pattern with Pinecone

by Pinecone

Liveblocks Starter Kit

Real-time collaborative product starter kit built with Next.js and Liveblocks

by Liveblocks

Blog with Native Content Editing

A Sanity-powered blog with native content editing and instant previews.

by Sanity

